Corporate Ladder

Neha Bhati, Andaz Delhi

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Neha Bhati has been appointed as the executive housekeeper of Andaz Delhi – a luxury lifestyle hotel by Hyatt in Aerocity, New Delhi.

She brings along an enriching experience spanning across 11 years and the coveted degree in Housekeeping Management from the Oberoi Center of Learning Development. Neha began her career in 2008 with the Oberoi Group of Hotels as an assistant manager housekeeping at Trident Gurgaon. Post this, she moved within the group to several International and domestic locations before joining Andaz Delhi in December 2019.

As the executive housekeeper of Andaz Delhi, Bhati will oversee the housekeeping operations of the luxury lifestyle hotel offering 401 Rooms, 125 fully furnished apartments, four F&B venues, state of the art recreation facilities and 37,500 sq ft of event spaces. Sustainability and Eco friendly initiatives will remain her core focus in her role at the trendsetter hotel.

