Neeraj Lumb, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Neeraj Lumb has been appointed as the director of rooms at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center. He comes with a broad spectrum of knowledge and an experience of over a decade in the hospitality industry, where he has worked in both the Indian and International markets. His passion and dedication towards serving guests is showcased in his role, and he is responsible for driving revenues, overlooking operations, sustaining costs and enhancing guest experience.

Lumb began his career in 2003 as the guest service associate at Marriott Welcome Hotel, New Delhi. He was then extensively associated with Shangri-La Hotels in Delhi, Dubai, Malaysia, Maldives and Mumbai, prior to his stint with St. Regis, Mumbai, as the front office manager.