Mukta Khanna, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, part of InterContinental Hotels Group has recently appointed Mukta Khanna as the executive assistant manager. She comes with an illustrious 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry. With her approachable persona and extensive knowledge of the sector, she is set to lead the team to superlative success. With a sharp industry acumen, Khanna has been duly acknowledged for her leadership skills, innovative strategies, and pursuit to persistently achieve goals for the organisation’s developments. Prior to this, she worked with reputed brands such as Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Radisson Blu Hotel New Delhi, Svelte Personal Suites, Intercontinental The Grand, Uppal’s Orchid- An Ecotel Hotel and Intercontinental Park Royal.

Armed with an extensive understanding and knowledge of managerial experience in operations, guest relations, and revenue optimisation, Khanna will play an integral role in the positioning of the hotel by performing diverse responsibilities. This includes strategic initiatives to boost market profile, align cost heads, staff engagement and overall management of the hotel to secure its leadership position.