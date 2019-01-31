Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Dabur India board today approved the appointment of Mohit Malhotra as the company’s new chief executive officer with effect from April 1, 2019. Malhotra, who is currently the CEO of the company’s India business, will succeed current chief executive officer Sunil Duggal.

Malhotra, who was also appointed as a whole-time director of the company with effect from January 31, 2019, will work as CEO-Designate till March 31, 2019, under the guidance of Duggal. Consequently, Duggal will hold the position of CEO till the end of financial year 2018-19, and will remain a Whole-Time Director till May 15, 2019. Duggal will then continue as a Non-Executive Director till July 30, 2020.

