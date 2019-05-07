Mohammed Shoeb, Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi

Pride Hotels has recently appointed Mohammad Shoeb to the post of associate VP at Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi.

Shoeb brings with him over 30 years of hospitality experience, having held senior management positions in premium hotel brands across the country. He is a hotel opening specialist and has opened four hotels from 2005 till 2015 in the southern part of India. In the past, he has worked with RHG, Accor Hotels, IHG, and ITC Welcom Group.

Shoeb is responsible for providing strategic guidance in operating the hotel in line with international brand standards; whilst meeting employee, guest and owners’ expectations.