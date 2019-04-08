Minu Budhathoki, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru has appointed Minu Budhathoki as the Spa Manager. Budhathoki who has a wealth of experience spanning different facets of hospitality will be responsible for the bespoke spa experiences at Infuse Spa in addition to ensuring staff are trained to the highest degree of excellence.

Budhathoki recently spearheaded a team at the Four Seasons Mauritius, wherein she gained valuable insight, when sent as task force. She hopes to apply her learnings to maximise revenue at the spa, manage her team as well as ideate and execute therapies which ensure that the needs of the guests are met and surpassed.

Budhathoki has previously worked with the Taj Group as well as handled retail operations at the spa at Burj Al Arab.