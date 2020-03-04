Michael Qualantone, American Express Global Business Travel

Read Article

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), leading business partner for managed travel, has promoted Michael Qualantone to chief revenue officer, reporting directly to CEO Paul Abbott. Qualantone most recently held the role of EVP, Global Supplier Relations, leading both the supplier relations and meetings & events teams.

As CRO, Qualantone will partner with Drew Crawley, the incoming chief commercial officer, to accelerate sales growth, while also assuming leadership of the pricing team. He will also remain focused on driving growth in the meetings & events business.

Qualantone, who is based in GBT’s Phoenix office, has a well-earned reputation as one of the industry’s most authorative voices on suppliers matters, particularly distribution and retailing.