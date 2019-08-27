Melville John, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji

Hilton India has announced the appointment of Melville John as the GM, effective August 2019. In his new role, John will oversee the day-to-day operations of the property and spearhead the growth and development of DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji.

With over two decades of extensive experience across the globe, he brings his expertise to strategically position DoubleTree by Hilton Panaji as the destination of choice. Through his career, he has worked with several established brands such as Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels and Resorts, Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts at iconic luxury properties in India, Maldives, Canada, Thailand, Azerbaijan and Egypt.