Mario Benedict, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, has appointed Mario Benedict as the rooms division manager.

With an overall experience of more than 10 years, Benedict has an enhanced understanding of operations in hospitality. His expertise lies in foundational development and team building. He firmly believes in strategic planning for efficiency to hit multiple aspects of a guest life cycle in the hotel.

He started his career with Accor in 2011 as the duty manager at Novotel & ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road. He then moved to ibis Bengaluru City Centre as assistant revenue manager and later worked with ibis Kochi City Centre as the front office manager. Furthermore, Benedict was allied with ibis Bengaluru City Centre as the rooms division manager in his last assignment. During his tenure with Accor, he has also contributed his expertise to more than six Accor properties within India mainly for their pre-opening support.