JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has appointed Manoj Jangid as the new director of F&B, effective as of November 2019. In his new capacity, he will play a pivotal role in guest satisfaction plans and will lead the hotel’s Food and beverage operations. Jangid comes with an experience of over 15 years within the core area of the F&B industry. A multitasker in his own way, he also specialises in areas of event management, menu planning, estimation and budgeting, supervision of F&B quality.

