Manish Gupta, TajSATS Air Catering

Manish Gupta has been appointed as the CEO of TajSATS Air Catering, Indian Hotels Company’s (IHCL) joint venture with SATS, and India’s market leader in airline catering, today.

Speaking on the appointment, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL and Chairman of TajSATS, said, “This is in line with our commitment to recognize and develop talent from within the organization. We are delighted to welcome Manish Gupta on board and believe he is best suited to take brand TajSATS to the next level. Manish will play an instrumental role in the TajSATS transformation as it expands its business and gears up for the next decade.”

Gupta is a consummate hotelier with over two decades of experience in multiple roles across various categories and sizes of hotels in India. His career with IHCL began when he moved to the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi as a restaurant manager. He quickly rose through the ranks to become General Manager of different hotels including the legendary Rambagh Palace.

Gupta will move to his current role from his previous position of being the Area Director – East & General Manager – Taj Bengal, looking after the Eastern India hotels, Bhutan and Nepal. He spearheaded the organization’s growth in this fast growing part of the country. Gupta is an Alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and Nan Yang University, Singapore, having completed a specialized General Manager’s program. An avid traveller, he enjoys reading and playing badminton every morning.