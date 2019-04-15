Mahema Bhutia, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Mahema Bhutia has been appointed as director of marketing at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. In her current role, she is responsible for overseeing the dynamic sales & marketing team during the exciting pre-opening phase.

With over two decades of experience in the hospitality and travel industries, Bhutia has aced five hotel pre-openings until now. She has worked with The Leela Palaces Hotel and Resorts, ITC Hotels; Dusit Devarana New Delhi, Trail Blazer Tours Pvt Ltd, Thomas Cook France , Hyatt Regency Pune, Renaissance Hotel Mumbai, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts in the past.

She will be responsible to position the second Four Seasons branded hotel in India by securing top corporate business while also showcasing the destination as a great option for leisure travellers.