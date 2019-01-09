Trending now

Kunal Dewan, Hyatt Regency Delhi

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Kunal Dewan is appointed as the director, sales & marketing, Hyatt Regency Delhi. Dewan possesses a broad knowledge base of the hospitality industry and brings more than a decade of experience to the role, where he will be responsible for the daily sale efforts and overall positioning of the hotel. Before this was the director of sales & marketing at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park at Marriott International where his responsibilities included overseeing financial strategy, anchoring a team of associates and designing content for digital marketing.

