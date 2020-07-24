Karan Rahan, The Ascott

Read Article

Karan Rahan has been appointed as deputy GM – Business Development at The Ascott. Rahan will be based in Gurugram and will responsible for identifying new opportunities to expand Ascott’s presence in India.

Rahan started his career with Marriott International in Revenue Management as a management trainee and has progressed quickly through the ranks to hold leadership positions in various markets, including market director in revenue management for Kochi cluster. He has been part of the pre-opening team of hotels in four different cities in India and has conducted project feasibilities in various parts of the country. Rahan has worked with reputed brands like Marriott International, HVS and Hotelivate. He holds a degree in hotel management from IHM – Aurangabad.