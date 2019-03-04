John Paul D’souza, W Goa

W Goa has announced the appointment of John Paul D’souza as director of HR. In his new role, D’souza will be responsible to drive optimal employee performance through people strategy, bring in and retaining top talent as well as integrate the values and the dynamic culture of W Goa.

D’souza joins W Goa with a rich and diverse experience spanning 14 years in HR. He started his career in HR with Coca Cola. His journey with Marriott started at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa where he contributed a five years in various HR roles.

D’souza holds enriching experiences having associated with brands like Swissotel and Hyatt. He has also held the position of HR manager at the Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield and there after moved to open Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal as HR manager.