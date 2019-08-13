Jazib Husain, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park is pleased to welcome Jazib Husain as the F&B manager. With over 11 years of experience in F&B operations, customer service and guest relationship management, he brings with him unwavering commitment to customer service, with the ability to ensure high quality and timely expedition of customer requests, build productive relationships, resolve complex issues and win customer loyalty. His last assignment was with Grand Hyatt Mumbai where he was appointed as the Restaurant Operations Manager.

He encompasses a strong background in restaurant operations, F&B management, infrastructure & training, to general administration and customer relations. During the last 11 years, he has grown from being a F&B executive to a F&B manager.

At The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, he would be responsible for managing the restaurant operations, catering and events with impeccable leadership and detail.