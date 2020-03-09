Jayakrishnan Sudhakaran, Novotel Ahmedabad

Read Article

Novotel Ahmedabad has appointed Jayakrishnan Sudhakaran as the new GM. Sudhakaran brings with him 20 years of vivid expertise in sales, marketing and operations. Prior to joining Novotel Ahmedabad, Jay was the hotel manager at Novotel Ibis Chennai OMR. He has been associated with Accor since the past five years and his career graph reflects Accor’s strong commitment towards offering more opportunities for building great careers.

He began his journey with Taj President Hotel, Mumbai in banqueting and later moved onto be a part of hospitality brands such as InterContinental Hotels, The Carlson Hotels and the Zuri Hotels and Resorts in various capacities within sales. He was the director of sales with Park Hyatt Goa prior to joining Accor.