Jaspreet Singh, Azaya Beach Resort, Goa

Azaya Beach Resort, Goa has appointed Jaspreet Singh as its General Manager. With over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Singh brings with him a deep understanding of the industry after having worked at different hotels pan India.

Prior to joining Azaya Beach Resort, Goa, Singh in the capacity of Commercial Director, launched the first Andaz hotel in India, adding to Hyatt’s luxury lifestyle collection of 15 other Andaz hotels worldwide. Singh also served as the Director of Sales & Marketing (South West Asia), for InterContinental Hotels Group, for two years. He also developed his expertise with several regional marketing and sales positions, with the Oberoi group, where he spent 14 years of his career.

Speaking on his appointment, Singh, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Azaya Beach Resort Goa’s talented and wonderful family. I look further to the challenges and prospects that lie ahead. Azaya’s location and aesthetic design will appeal to the most discerning traveller from around the world. I am very elated to achieve the highest levels of hospitality, delivering our guests the kind of resort experience that only Goa can offer and building an enduring love for our resort.”