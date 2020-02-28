Jalaj Rohatgi, The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Read Article

The Westin Mumbai Garden City has appointed Jalaj Rohatgi as the new director of F&B. He brings with him over 17 years of expertise and operational skills in the hospitality industry, with a great understanding of dining trends and innovative concepts. In his new role, he will oversee the operations of the hotel’s varied food and beverage outlets with a focus on delivering excellent guests experiences.

Rohatgi’s forte lies in ensuring seamless operations for premium F&B outlets. He began his career in the year 2002 with Hyatt Regency Mumbai. In the course of his journey, he has been associated with renowned names in the hospitality industry, including JW Marriott Mumbai and St Regis Mumbai. Post a successful stint at the The Westin Mumbai Garden City, he relocated to Fraser Suites West Bay Doha, where he spearheaded various concept launches and created innovative and competitive F&B moments. Rohatgi is a natural at analysing and keeping pace with emerging market trends and creating luxurious indulgences for an international clientele.

Skilled in sales, revenue management, brand marketing and client relationship, Rohatgi possesses an intuitive understanding of the hospitality industry and his diverse experience has helped him master the nuances of the business and seasoned him with handling a diverse clientele.