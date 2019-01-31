Hetal Bhanushali, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru has recently appointed Hetal Bhanushali as the spa manager at Spa by JW. Bhanushali is a driven individual, who comes with valuable industry experience, and will prove to be an asset to the brand. In her new role, she will take care of complete spa operations and spearhead a talented team of spa specialists to further strengthen guest experience.

Prior to joining Spa by JW at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, she was associated with The Westin Resort & Spa, Pushkar where she held the position of Pre-opening Spa & Recreation Manager. Later in the year 2015, she joined Sohum Spa Juhu, Mumbai as Spa Manager and moved onto work with Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Salon in the capacity of Spa & Gym Manager.

