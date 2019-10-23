Grace Pavaskar, Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hilton Mumbai International Airport has appointed Grace Pavaskar as their new learning and development manager, who comes over with seven years of notable experience in working with varied hotels in India.
In her new role at Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Pavaskar will be responsible to develop and implement strategies & programs for the employees. Her expertise lies in providing the team members an appropriate training and a skillful approach in order to elevate the guest relations and feedback.

Pavaskar holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts, and has been associated with hospitality brands like Grand Hyatt Mumbai and Reliance Brands. Prior to joining Hilton Mumbai International Airport, she was sr  executive – learning & development with Mars Enterprises & Hospitality.

