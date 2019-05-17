George Bennet Kuruvilla, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

George Bennet Kuruvilla the new GM at Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru holds close to 25 years of experience in the luxury hotel segment. Holding a degree in Hotel Management from IHM, Mumbai, George did his post-graduation from the Oberoi Centre for Learning and Development, Delhi and started his career in 1992 as a management trainee with The Oberoi Group. Spearheading multiple roles in the industry, Kuruvilla has an in-depth knowledge of every facet of managing a hotel and was GM of award winning hotels including The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra and The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata besides holding leadership positions at Taj Mahal Palace and Hyatt Regency in Mumbai. He was regional GM with MGM Muthu Hotels, Spain before taking over this position.

