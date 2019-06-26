Trending now

Corporate Ladder

Gautum Singh, Hyatt Regency Pune

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Gautum Singh has been appointed as the spa manager at Hyatt Regency Pune. With over seven years of experience in the hospitality industry, he brings with him immense passion, energy, and expertise. He is remarkably knowledgeable in understanding new business opportunities, developing the market and performing and managing the day-to-day activities of a spa. His last assignment was with the Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Alibaug, Maharashtra where he worked as the senior spa manager.

In his current role, Singh will manage the entire spa, maintain excellent relationship with members, create on-going in-house promotions and activities to increase sales, lead and supervise the development of the spa along with wellness and recreation of operations. The Arogya Spa at Hyatt Regency Pune offers luxury Spa facilities with private treatment rooms and massage therapies that embrace the most effective style of massages to promote a sense of well-being and nurture the spirit.

During the last seven years, he has played a key role in consistently delivering results that contribute to the mission and overall success of the hotels by accomplishing performance objectives focused on business revenues, guest and associate satisfaction.

