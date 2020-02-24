Gaurav Singh, multi property VP – East India & Bangladesh and GM, JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata

Read Article

Gaurav Singh, GM, JW Marriott Kolkata & cluster GM, Bangladesh was recently promoted as the multi property VP – East India & Bangladesh and GM, JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata.

Holding this pivotal designation entails him to oversee operational activities and be in charge of all the nine hotels under his region. Enhancing productivity, ensuring guest satisfaction and strategic initiatives are some of his key responsibility areas. In addition to the JW Marriott Kolkata, the other hotels in East India that he oversees are The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri and Fairfield by Marriott Rajarhat. In Bangladesh, the properties under his supervision are the Westin Dhaka, Le Meridian Dhaka, Four Points by Sheraton Dhaka, the Sheraton Dhaka and the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan.