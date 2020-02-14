Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Corporate Ladder > Fino Babu, Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre
Corporate Ladder

Fino Babu, Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre has appointed Fino Babu as its new general manager. He has been part of the IHG family for more than two years, having previously carried out the role of executive assistant manager. Ever since he has been employed in this hotel, Babu has demonstrated leadership and efficacious, structured management in all aspects of the hotel’s functions.

His strength lies in being able to manage a team consisting of diverse departments and he possesses the mental alertness to find solutions to issues in diverse nature. With considerable experience and a healthy forward vision he can bring a big change for Crowne Plaza Pune City Center, a statement by the hotel read.

His new role encompasses responsibility for the entire hotel operations and will center on contributing calculated input to attain the deep rooted goals for the hotel. He is known for his unique style of managing people and his ability to motivate his team to deliver the IHG commitment of true hospitality to all guests.

Share

Related posts

Nithin Nambiar, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

George Bennet Kuruvilla, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Rishi Puri, Lords Hotels & Resorts

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More