Fino Babu, Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre

Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre has appointed Fino Babu as its new general manager. He has been part of the IHG family for more than two years, having previously carried out the role of executive assistant manager. Ever since he has been employed in this hotel, Babu has demonstrated leadership and efficacious, structured management in all aspects of the hotel’s functions.

His strength lies in being able to manage a team consisting of diverse departments and he possesses the mental alertness to find solutions to issues in diverse nature. With considerable experience and a healthy forward vision he can bring a big change for Crowne Plaza Pune City Center, a statement by the hotel read.

His new role encompasses responsibility for the entire hotel operations and will center on contributing calculated input to attain the deep rooted goals for the hotel. He is known for his unique style of managing people and his ability to motivate his team to deliver the IHG commitment of true hospitality to all guests.