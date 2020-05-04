Dr Timo Gruenert, Oetker Collection

Read Article

Oetker Collection, the Germany based hotel company which embodies the finest of traditional European hospitality, introduces its new CEO, Dr Timo Gruenert. Dr Gruenert took over leadership of the company on May 1, 2020, succeeding Frank Marrenbach.

Dr Gruenert began his career with the Oetker Group as assistant to the managing partner in 2005 after receiving his PhD from University of Giessen with a thesis on Mergers & Acquisitions in corporate crisis. In 2009, Dr Gruenert co-led the founding of Oetker Collection and has served as co-managing director and chief financial officer ever since. Over the past eleven years, Dr Gruenert has overseen the steady growth of Oetker Collection’s hotel portfolio from four Masterpiece Hotels in 2009, to nine in 2020.

Dr Gruenert on his appointment, commented, “I am deeply honoured to step into the role of CEO and continue the journey that Mr. Frank Marrenbach and I began over ten years ago. It has always been our aim to grow Oetker Collection into a brand that operates exceptional hotels – true Masterpieces – with family spirit, elegance and genuine kindness. I firmly believe that this puts us in a unique space in today’s hospitality landscape. The company, its Masterpiece Hotels and my fellow-hoteliers around the world occupy a very special place in my heart and I could not be more excited to lead us into the next chapter. We will continue to write the story together.”