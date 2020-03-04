Trending now

Dr Nitin Shankar Nagrale, QualityNZ

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Dr Nitin Shankar Nagrale has joined QualityNZ as chief executive officer, India and emerging markets. He will be responsible for various business heads such as imports, exports, manufacturing, marketing & cricket ambassador promotions, and new business initiatives including education and tourism. With rapid expansion planned, his responsibilities will extend beyond India into new territories such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives.

Dr Nagrale brings with him a rich experience of over 25 years in the hospitality industry during which he has been actively involved in managing supply chain procedures and overseeing significant projects for luxury hotels in India and South-East Asia. In October 2019 he was bestowed with honorary doctorate in supply chain management by National American University, USA.

His qualifications include a Masters in Marketing Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, a diploma in materials management from IIMM Bangalore and a Diploma in Hotel Management-Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition from IHM.

