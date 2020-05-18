Dinesh Dahiya, Sayaji Hotels

Read Article

Sayaji Hotels has appointed Dinesh Dahiya as the new VP – sales. He is an accomplished, multi-award-winning sales and marketing leader with 20+ years of work experience across verticals in the hospitality and travel industry.

Dahiya is recognised by the industry as an entrepreneurial leader with dynamic, driven and forward-thinking ideas and proven accomplishments in exceeding previously unsurpassed revenues.

Prior to this, he has worked with reputed brands such as The Fern Hotels and Resorts as director of sales & marketing, Mumbai, Al Nahda Resort & Spa and The Jungle Restaurant, Sultanate of Oman, TUI Travel PLC, Accor, The Park Hotel, and many more. Dahiya is a compassionate and focused leader with thorough knowledge of the Indian market and the ability to motivate the teams to drive for results.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee Dahiya is enriched with extensive knowledge and understanding of Corporate, Travel Trade, Events and MICE segments and is committed to delivering healthy result oriented approach.