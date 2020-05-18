Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Corporate Ladder > Dinesh Dahiya, Sayaji Hotels
Corporate Ladder

Dinesh Dahiya, Sayaji Hotels

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Sayaji Hotels has appointed Dinesh Dahiya as the new VP – sales. He is an accomplished, multi-award-winning sales and marketing leader with 20+ years of work experience across verticals in the hospitality and travel industry.

Dahiya is recognised by the industry as an entrepreneurial leader with dynamic, driven and forward-thinking ideas and proven accomplishments in exceeding previously unsurpassed revenues.

Prior to this, he has worked with reputed brands such as The Fern Hotels and Resorts as director of sales & marketing, Mumbai, Al Nahda Resort & Spa and The Jungle Restaurant, Sultanate of Oman, TUI Travel PLC, Accor, The Park Hotel, and many more. Dahiya is a compassionate and focused leader with thorough knowledge of the Indian market and the ability to motivate the teams to drive for results.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee Dahiya is enriched with extensive knowledge and understanding of Corporate, Travel Trade, Events and MICE segments and is committed to delivering healthy result oriented approach.

Share

Related posts

Shankush Mahajan, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sumeet Shandilya, Singhania Sarovar Portico, Raipur

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Anand Kumar, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More