Dinesh Babu, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
The Westin Pune Koregaon Park has appointed Dinesh Babu as the director of beverages. An industry expert, Babu holds an experience of more than 10 years in the hospitality industry; he will work to bring new life to the hotel’s beverage programs and menus.

As the director of beverages, he will be responsible for managing the daily operations of all outlets, maintaining established quality and service standards and responding to customers trends and needs to ensure outstanding experience. He thrives on developing new ideas and concepts, and innovative and creative ways to improve the service standards and values to delight guests. A driven professional, Babu has strong skills in leadership, ability to build relationships, establish trust, train people to achieve their potential while attaining corporate objectives. Prior to joining The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, he worked as the Beverage Manager with The Westin Langkawi Resort and Spa.


