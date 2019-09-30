Deepika Lohani, Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park has announced the appointment of Deepika Lohani as the new HR manager. Deepika comes with over eight years of experience in Human Resources domain with commendable knowledge and expertise. In her role and with her expertise, she is responsible in conducting talent recruitment/acquisition strategies across all levels of staff. Establishing and maintaining relationships with hiring managers to stay abreast of current and future business hiring needs. She is responsible in setting up HR policies to improve transparency and clarity at all level & automating overall HR processes with distinction of working with Starwood Customer Contact Center, now Marriott Customer Engagement Center, for setting up HR process and policies. She has been a key member in harmonisation of HR policies and benefits during the integration process of Starwood Customer Contact Center and Marriott GRSCC.

