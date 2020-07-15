Trending now

Deepak Bhatnagar, Fruzzanté

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Taking its expansion plans further, Fruzzanté, a part of Hill Zill Winery and a family-owned brand founded by Priyanka Save and Nagesh Pai in 2016, has brought on board Deepak Bhatnagar, as one of the directors of the company. With more than 30 years of accomplished career history, DB (as he is fondly known) recently retired as the director – Sales & Marketing, Sula Vineyards. While he still continues his contribution at Sula as an advisor, he has joined hands with his long-time family friend Shrikant Save at Hill Zill Wines. At Fruzzanté, he will focus on product visibility and brand awareness.

Bhatnagar is a senior sales and marketing management executive and well-known in the industry for delivering revenue and profits within highly competitive markets. A dedicated and reliable leader, he possesses exceptional negotiation skills and problem-solving abilities. In his career span, Bhatnagar has worked with brands including Lowenbrau Buttenheim, Som Distilleries, Forbes and Cambell, etc.

Fruzzanté is available now in different parts of Maharashtra, covering now 10 cities like Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur and Kolhapur besides Mumbai. The brand has plans to enter Goa, Telangana and other states after this is set properly.

