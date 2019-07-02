Debasish Chandra, Cygnett Hotels and Resorts

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Cygnett Hotels and Resorts, a leading homegrown hotel company has appointed Debasish Chandra as the regional director – pre-opening & development. Chandra will be responsible for formulating new ideas to extend Cygnett group reach in new territories. He will also be responsible for streamlining operations in the existing units and swift pre-openings of the upcoming hotels.

He has 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He is a keen planner, a strategist and a highly motivated team leader with strong communication and people skills.

Prior to joining Cygnett, he spearheaded operations and pre-openings for leading hotel groups like The Lalit and RHG. He is prudent in sustaining profitable operations through focus on budgeting, cost analysis, and cost optimisation. His experiences have enabled him to derive business strategies to optimise revenue to achieve planned targets.

