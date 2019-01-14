Debashish Muduli, The Fern Sattva Resort, Dwarka

Debasish Muduli is an new general manager, The Fern Sattva Resort, Dwarka. He has 16 years of work experience having worked with Dukes Retreat, Khandala, Ras Resorts, Silvassa, Silver Palace Hotel, Rajkot, Hotel Imperial Palace, Rajkot, Cambay Sapphire Hotel, Ahmedabad, Country Inn and Suites by Carlson, Ahmedabad, Park Plaza, Ahmedabad. His last employment was with The Fern Gir Forest Resort, Sasan Gir. He has completed his post graduate diploma in accommodation operation and management from OIHM, Rourkela, Odhisa.