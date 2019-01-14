Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

We need to make our future chefs…

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Corporate Ladder

Debashish Muduli, The Fern Sattva Resort, Dwarka

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Debasish Muduli is an new general manager, The Fern Sattva Resort, Dwarka. He has 16 years of work experience having worked with Dukes Retreat, Khandala, Ras Resorts, Silvassa, Silver Palace Hotel, Rajkot, Hotel Imperial Palace, Rajkot, Cambay Sapphire Hotel, Ahmedabad, Country Inn and Suites by Carlson, Ahmedabad, Park Plaza, Ahmedabad. His last employment was with The Fern Gir Forest Resort, Sasan Gir. He has completed his post graduate diploma in accommodation operation and management from OIHM, Rourkela, Odhisa.

Related posts

Rupam Kumar Ghosh, The Fern Residency, Bhuj

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Pankaj Sampat, IHCL

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Tusch Daroga, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More