Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

We need to make our future chefs…

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

Corporate Ladder

Chris Muth, Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair in Bahrain

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chris Muth has been appointed as general manager of the Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair in Bahrain. Muth has over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry spanning Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

He began his career in the industry at the Holiday Inn Munchen in 1989 and subsequently worked his way up serving a number of key positions in operations at various hotels including Sheraton Frankfurt Hotel and Hilton London Metropole.

His first posting as a general manager was at the Dorint Sofitel Seehotel Uberfahrt in Germany in 2003. He subsequently worked at Swissotel Cyprus Grand and Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates Dubai followed by senior postings at several other hotels.

Related posts

Sherona Fernandes, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Kunal Dewan, Hyatt Regency Delhi

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sriram Ramaswamy, Indore Marriott Hotel

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More