Chris Muth, Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair in Bahrain

Chris Muth has been appointed as general manager of the Swiss-Belsuites Admiral Juffair in Bahrain. Muth has over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry spanning Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

He began his career in the industry at the Holiday Inn Munchen in 1989 and subsequently worked his way up serving a number of key positions in operations at various hotels including Sheraton Frankfurt Hotel and Hilton London Metropole.

His first posting as a general manager was at the Dorint Sofitel Seehotel Uberfahrt in Germany in 2003. He subsequently worked at Swissotel Cyprus Grand and Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates Dubai followed by senior postings at several other hotels.