Chef Vikas Pant, Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi

Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi has recently appointed Chef Vikas Pant as its new executive chef. With over 22 years of culinary management expertise, he brings on table the best of innovative practices to the hotels’ diverse culinary scene. A seasoned F&B professional, Chef Pant will helm the kitchen team and present a refreshing dining experience at the hotel’s flagship restaurants, which includes a tranquil poolside barbecue – Angare, a global all-day restaurant – Café Pride, a pan-Asian restaurant – Oriental Spice and a bakery & confectionery outlet – Mr. Confectioner.

Chef Pant has an impeccable taste for international and Indian cuisine along with a flair for syncing classical favourites with the latest global trends. He started his career from Hyatt Regency Delhi; he then stepped up and accepted executive sous chef position at Crowne Plaza Gurgaon, Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa and Hilton New Delhi. He went on helm some of the finest restaurants at Radisson Blu Greater Noida and Hilton Garden Gurgaon. He has also played a crucial role in the pre-opening of many of these properties. Prior to joining Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi, Chef Pant was the director of culinary at The Suryaa, New Delhi.