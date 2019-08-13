Chef Vibhav Verma, Grand Mercure Bangalore

Grand Mercure Bangalore announced the appointment of Chef Vibhav Verma as the new executive chef. In this role, Chef Verma’s responsibilities principally include leading the culinary team at the hotel, developing creative menu ideas, recipes, and spearheading menu engineering, price structuring, leadership management and more.

He holds over 14 years of skilled experience in the hospitality and culinary industry. Having begun his career with the Taj Group of Hotels, Resorts and Palaces as a chef trainee, Chef Verma has worked with specialty chef to Soneva Gili Six Senses, Maldives & joined AccorHotels as an executive chef at ibis Gurgaon.