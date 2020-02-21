Trending now

Home > Corporate Ladder > Chef Subhash Jana, Swissôtel Kolkata
Corporate Ladder

Chef Subhash Jana, Swissôtel Kolkata

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Swissôtel Kolkata, part of the Accor group has  appointed Chef Subhash Jana as the executive chef of the upscale hotel. He will be responsible for the entire culinary operations across the three restaurants & bars of the complex (Cafe Swiss, Maaya, and Wykiki) along with banquets and IRD.

In this new role, he will be curating and presenting innovative dishes with a distinctive twist and handling operations of culinary teams of all the outlets offering exquisite and modern dining experience to guests.

With nearly 11 years of rich experience in culinary operations, Chef Jana brings a cultured perspective to the Swissôtel kitchen. The knowledge he holds about indigenous flavours of the country are simply remarkable and he enjoys experimenting with varied indigenous flavors and cooking styles to suit the modern-day palate. He has worked with various brands like Taj Rambagh Palace, Jaipur, The Imperial New Delhi, Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Golf Links, Starwood Hotel & Resorts, Hyatt International and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.

