Chef Sougata Halder, Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park warmly welcomes Chef Sougata Halder as the newly appointed Executive Chef. An expert in the culinary space, he has consistently set industry benchmarks to the high standards of fine dining in India. He has been a part of the industry for over 12 years. A maverick in the space, he has closely watched the food and beverage industry turn into a culinary paradise. From day one, he has always been poised to bring in a change in the hospitality industry.

Chef Halder’s passion for creating delightful food and presenting it in a simple, yet authentic style, gained him enduring popularity. The exposure and learnings he has over all these years have enabled him to experiment and curate signature dishes that established him as a name to reckon within the industry.

Before joining Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park, Chef Halder was working with Marriott Kathmandu, Nepal as the executive sous chef, and was also the part of the pre-opening team. He began his career with properties like The Chancery Pavilion, Bangalore; Moevenpick Hotel and Spa, Bangalore; Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield; Four Points by Sheraton, Bangalore; JW Marriott, Kolkata and Le Meridian Gurgaon, Delhi.