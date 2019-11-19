Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury has joined us as the executive sous chef at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel and Lakeside Chalet- Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments. He brings with him vast experience and multicultural learning garnered over the course of a rich career spanning 11 years across various cities and diverse cuisines. His passion, experience, sensibility and dedication to food in all its forms have seen him evolve and develop a dynamic personality, adapting to various roles across the country. Chef Chaudhury’s proficiency lies in various world cuisines in both fine dining as well as niche banqueting events. Starting his professional journey as a Management trainee, he has worked his way exceptionally through various brands and levels. Having worked with the Taj and Hyatt previously, he joined the Marriott family in 2018 with the Fairmont brand. His expertise lies in improving the overall guest satisfaction with sustainable cooking, developing new food and beverage concepts, fair trade and organic sourcing, cost management and development of potential talent. His mantra is fine quality, driven by creativity and innovation.

