Chef Rakesh Rana, Indore Marriot Hotel

Chef Rakesh Rana is the newly appointed executive chef at Indore Marriot Hotel with immediate effect. He will lead the culinary team and will be responsible for the kitchen management such as pricing, cost management, curation of innovative menus, maintaining food quality and guest satisfaction across all five restaurants at Indore Marriott Hotel.

Chef Rana is armed with a graduate degree from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology from Goa and has gained excellent skills in the art of plated food presentations and menu engineering. He is a master when it comes to Italian Cuisine, Continental, Indian and European Cuisine. In his 15 years of experience, he has worked with various luxury brands in the hospitality industry like Hyatt, The Imperial New Delhi and Oberoi prior to joining Indore Marriott Hotel.

With the distinction of being trained under expert guidance of International chefs, he is proficient in planning, inventory management and maintaining hygienic standards at work.