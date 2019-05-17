Chef Prashant Suryawanshi, Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri

Chef Prashant Uttamrao Suryawanshi has recently joined as executive chef at Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri. By dint of his exclusive creativity and experience with top hospitality brands, chef has become an indispensable asset to the industry for his inventive take on modern soul food as well as comfort classics.

Using his refined culinary repertoire and nifty managerial skills, Chef Suryawanshi has brought to the table a dynamic and innovative energy to the diverse food options offered at Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri. Leading the kitchen management team vis-à-vis daily operations, he is also responsible for ensuring quality standards in compliance to food and beverage policies,plan and price menus, managing controllable expenses (such as supplies, food cost and uniforms), maintenance of departmental equipment, supervising food presentation, working in tandem with the catering department and reviewing staffing levels to bolster guest services. Interacting with guests to obtain their feedback, reviewing comment cards in addition to using his effective interpersonal skills to mentor and appraise his team also fall under the dynamics of his work.