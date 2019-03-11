Chef Prakash Chettiyar, JW Marriott Kolkata

With over 14 years of culinary experience, Chef Prakash Chettiyar brings a dynamic and innovative energy to JW Marriott Kolkata’s diverse culinary scene.

In his current role, he has joined in the capacity of executive chef at JW Marriott Kolkata. His responsibilities include getting the newest trends in Kolkata and offer the best and most innovative food offerings in catering; his aim for JW Marriott Kolkata is to take the F&B offerings to an all new level, and aims at positioning the upcoming outlets at the property to again take the city by storm.

Chef Chettiyar began his culinary career with specialisation in Italian cuisine and began working in the western section. Gradually, he expanded his cooking skills in Thai, Chinese, Coastal and Indian cuisine. In 2007, he became in-charge of the Indian cuisine section at Oberoi Grand, Kolkata.