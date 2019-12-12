Chef Piyush Rajput, Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad

Chef Piyush Rajput has taken over as chef de partie for Bakery at Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad recently.

Chef Rajput will be heading the bakery/pastry team at Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad. He cites Baked Cheesecake, which has origins in New York, as his signature dish.

In spite of coming from a commerce background, it was his love for innovation and the realization that cooking provides an avenue for showcasing the same, that led Chef Rajput to become a professional chef. Chef Rajput is proficient in preparing all types of designer and ornamental cakes including fondant and sugar base, making supreme quality of chocolate garnish for buffet and a la carte desserts, preparing hampers and chocolate pralines for special occasions, and preparing different types of chocolate sculptures and sugar paste arts for display. He bakes different types of artisan and fancy bread for buffets and banquet functions, and also specializes in coming up with a special buffet bakery menu for occasions such as Halloween, Diwali, and Christmas, just to name a few.

He has worked in kitchens in various properties across the country over the last seven years and derives joy from the satisfaction and the happiness he brings to guests. While formal awards and recognition are important for any professional, Chef Rajput values the praise received from guests even more.