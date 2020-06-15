Chef Parimal Sawant, Meluha, The Fern

Read Article

Chef Parimal Sawant has joined Meluha, The Fern an Ecotel Hotel, Mumbai as the director culinary. Before joining the hotel, he was working with The Lalit Mumbai as the executive chef since May 2017.

Chef Sawant has been working in the kitchen for the last 25 years and been associated with some of the best Indian and international brands. After completing his hotel management from Sophia’s Mumbai, he joined Taj Mahal Hotels and Palaces in 1995 and honed his skills for a decade. He has also worked with Kamat Hotels, Renaissance Mumbai and Courtyard Ahmedabad before he joined Meluha, The Fern in 2013 in his earlier stint.

His areas of expertise include food preparation, planning menus, cost control, kitchen hygiene, catering hospitality, food for special occasions/ events, etc.

“During these times when Covid-19 has gripped the entire nation, the hygiene levels of the kitchen have acquired new dimensions, we are creating new SOPs to ensure that the food served to the guests not only has impeccable taste but is also prepared with highest hygiene standards,” Chef Sawant said.

Chef Sawant believes in providing opportunities to fresh talent. He encourages them to try different techniques of cooking. In his current role, he will be leading a team of chefs from Meluha, The Fern and Rodas, an ecotel hotel in Mumbai.