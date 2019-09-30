Chef Lawrence Amalraj, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

Trending now

by EFH Staff-Hyderabad

InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram, the luxury beach resort announced has appointed its new executive chef, Lawrence Amalraj. As an optimist with an adaptable personality, the stalwart chef is in-charge of the daily operations of the F&B outlets and bringing culinary innovation to the forefront. Chef Amalraj comes with 18 years of experience, having served in hotels such as the Taj Club House, Radisson Blu and Double Tree by Hilton. His strong pre-opening expertise is visible in the launch and management of new F&B outlets. His operational intelligence has helped in creating a seamless and smooth management of the kitchen, making him a favourite of the staff and guests alike.

