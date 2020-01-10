Chef Lalit Rai, Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi

Chef Lalit Rai has joined Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi as the head chef. With 10+ years of experience in the culinary department, he comes with the comprehensive skill set and knowledge in F&B operations. A recipient of multiple awards, Chef Rai’s earlier assignments include Fairfield by Marriott Lucknow, Renaissance Convention Center Mumbai, J W Marriott Marquis Dubai, The Lalit Mumbai, Renaissance Marriott Mumbai, Rodas An Ecotel Hotel Mumbai. Not only this but the food preparations by him during the launch of Marriott on Wheels were the highest sold and liked highlights of the event. He is an expert in the culinary domain of the hospitality industry and specializes in Western Cuisine like Thai, Japanese and Pan-Asian foods.

