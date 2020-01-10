Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Home > Corporate Ladder > Chef Lalit Rai, Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi
Corporate Ladder

Chef Lalit Rai, Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Lalit Rai has joined Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi as the head chef. With 10+ years of experience in the culinary department, he comes with the comprehensive skill set and knowledge in F&B operations. A recipient of multiple awards, Chef Rai’s earlier assignments include Fairfield by Marriott Lucknow, Renaissance Convention Center Mumbai, J W Marriott Marquis Dubai, The Lalit Mumbai, Renaissance Marriott Mumbai, Rodas An Ecotel Hotel Mumbai. Not only this but the food preparations by him during the launch of Marriott on Wheels were the highest sold and liked highlights of the event. He is an expert in the culinary domain of the hospitality industry and specializes in Western Cuisine like Thai, Japanese and Pan-Asian foods.

Share

Related posts

Chef Prashant Suryawanshi, Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sukhbir Singh, Novotel Pune 

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Saharsh Vadhera, Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More