Corporate Ladder

Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre has appointed Chef Kailash Gundupalli as their new director of culinary for their dual property.

Bringing over 20 years of proficient hospitality experience, Chef Gundupalli leads the culinary operations at the property. Being a F&B enthusiast, he enjoys experimenting and improvising with diverse flavours and cooking styles to suit the modern day palate. In his role, Chef Gundupalli will predominantly be responsible for formulating and implementing the department’s standard operating procedures, ensuring smooth running of operations, interacting with guests to understand their requirements and providing the best of hospitality and F&B experience.

Prior to joining Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC, he has been associated with renowned hotels like Grand Sukhumvit Bangkok, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, ibis & Novotel Bangalore Techpark, Hilton London Paddington, Du Vieux Port Hotel & Restaurants – Montreal, Four Points by Sheraton Hotel – Toronto, Hockley Valley Resort.

