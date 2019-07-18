Chef Jerson Fernandes, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort has announced the appointment of Chef Jerson Fernandes as the new executive chef. Chef Fernandes brings along an illustrious 12 years of professional experience with most eminent hotels. His experience lies in the kitchen department, from focusing on acquiring the highest quality ingredients, creativity on the plate with precision and abundant planning to execution. His core strengths lies in his ability in handling the guest, plate presentations and creative live cooking. Chef Fernandes will be guiding the F&B team to churn out the most exquisite spread of delicacies that will add great taste and value to the guests experience at Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort.

Chef Fernandes has been associated with hotel chains like P&O cruise liners, The Taj Hotels, Los Angeles based Berggruen Hotels, Ritz Carlton. He was also prior associated with the Accor group and now has rejoined as the executive chef at Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort.


