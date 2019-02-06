Chef Ishant Khanna, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru welcomes Ishant Khanna as Chef de Cuisine at Spice Terrace. A charismatic personality, he believes in experimenting in the kitchen from his day-to-day experiences. At his new role, he is responsible to manage complete kitchen operations at Spice Terrace.

He began his professional career in the year 2007 when he enrolled for the three year S.T.E.P. in Kitchen Operations at The Oberoi Amarvilas (Agra U.P.), which boosted his confidence and paved way for an exciting culinary journey. He joined the famed Threesixty, The Oberoi, New Delhi where he served as Jr. Sous Chef and Sous Chef in the Indian Section between 2012 to 2016. During this period, the restaurant was awarded by multiple prestigious outlets under various categories. He later moved on to Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur in the capacity of Sous Chef, Indian Kitchen that saw him perform duties for close to a year. A short stint at Four Seasons, Maldives in the year 2017 gave him a peek into the different culture and traditions of the renowned holiday destination. Prior to joining JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, he was consulting Ministry of Beer Gurugram and Ministry of Beer C.P.