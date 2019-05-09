Chef Gaurav Herwadkar, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Gaurav Herwadkar has been appointed as the executive sous chef at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park. With over 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he brings with him passion, energy, and expertise in the kitchen and F&B department. His last assignment was with an award-winning restaurant Shakahari, JW Marriott, Pune.

He has previously honed his craft in kitchens such as the Oberoi Grand, Kolkata and later began his journey with Marriott at the JW Marriott, Pune.

At The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, Chef Herwadkar would be responsible for the planning of order and execution for all daily operations, supervise junior associates in the maintenance and cleanliness ensuring minimum wastage and controlling food costs.

